In Kharkiv, death toll due to strike on five-story building increased and video from hit site appeared

The number of people killed as a result of russians hitting a five-story building in Kharkiv has increased. The bodies of five people were recovered from the rubble.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, wrote about this in Telegram.

Previously, the shelling was conducted with S-300/S-400 missiles.

"In the night of the russian terrorist attack, five people were killed. The search and rescue operation continues. All services are working on the spot. 25 injured, the russian army carried out a massive missile attack on Kharkiv using repeated strike tactics," Syniehubov said.

It is noted that among the wounded are two children - a boy and a girl, 12 years old. Four more people are currently under the rubble.

The russians shelled Kharkiv in two waves. The strikes took place in the residential area of ​​the Novobavarskyi district. The shelling was carried out in two waves, and when rescuers arrived at the scene, there were more explosions.

"One of the missiles hit a five-story residential building. Three floors of the entrance were destroyed. A fire broke out. Four more missiles hit near the building. At least 25 residential buildings, a shop, and a sewing workshop were damaged," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, it was initially known about three killed and 23 injured.

The aggressor country of the russian federation attacked Ukraine on the night of Friday, May 31. In particular, Kyiv and Kharkiv were hit. Air defense forces destroyed all Shaheds and Iskander-K missile launched by the occupiers.