At night, occupiers attack Ukraine with Shaheds and Iskanders. Air defense downed all targets

The aggressor country of the russian federation attacked Ukraine on the night of Friday, May 31. In particular, Kyiv and Kharkiv were hit. Air defense forces destroyed all Shaheds and Iskander-K missile launched by the occupiers.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk, in Telegram.

That night, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod Oblast, Kyiv with an Iskander-K cruise missile from the Kursk Oblast.

The russians also launched four Shaheds from the Yeysk district in russia.

During combat operations, anti-aircraft units and mobile fire groups destroyed all four attack drones. Air defense worked in the Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk Regions. An Iskander-K cruise missile was also destroyed in the Kyiv Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian occupiers fired S-300 missiles at residential buildings in Kharkiv on the night of May 31. It is known about three killed and 23 injured.

Meanwhile, the occupiers hit Kyiv with missiles. All targets were shot down, but a fire broke out due to debris.