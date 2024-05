Shelling of Kharkiv. Russians once again use double strike tactic

Overnight into May 31, the russian occupiers fired S-300 missiles at residential buildings in Kharkiv. It is known about three killed and 23 wounded.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, wrote about this in Telegram.

According to preliminary data, the occupiers fired S-300 missiles at the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv. The hit was on a residential building. The missile destroyed part of a multi-story building, people were trapped under the rubble.

"The enemy again used double strike tactics, while medics, rescuers and law enforcement officers were already working on the spot," Syniehubov wrote.

As a result of the shelling, five hits were recorded in the Novobavarskyi district:

one missile hit a five-story residential building.

other missiles hit near a five-story building.

more than 20 multi-story residential buildings were damaged.

a private enterprise was destroyed.

It is known about three killed and 23 wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 29, the police identified all 19 bodies of those who were killed as a result of russian airstrikes, which were carried out by the military of the aggressor state of russia on the construction hypermarket Epicentr in Kharkiv on Saturday, May 25.

Also, on the afternoon of May 27, the russian occupation forces hit a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. It is known about ten injured and 1 killed.