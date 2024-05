Zelenskyy confirms negotiations with international partners on use of Western weapons for attacks on RF's ter

Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Ukraine is negotiating with international partners regarding the use of weapons provided by them to strike targets on the territory of the aggressor state of russia.

He said this in an interview with Reuters, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is negotiating with international partners about using their weapons to strike russian military equipment on the border and further into russian territory.

"So far, there is nothing positive," the President said.

At the same time, details regarding which partners are being negotiated with, or any others, are not provided.

On May 15, Politico reported that a group of Ukrainian parliamentarians arrived in Washington to try to get consent from the U.S. authorities to use American weapons to launch strikes on russian territory.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the beginning of May, Zelenskyy noted that by increasing the supply of Western weapons, Ukraine would be able to stop the russians in the east.