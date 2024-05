Occupiers hit Kyiv with missiles. All targets downed, but fire breaks out due to debris

Share:













Copied



Overnight into Friday, May 31, during an air alert, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kyiv. According to preliminary data, the enemy used cruise missiles. Air defense destroyed all targets.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported this in Telegram.

It is reported that a fire broke out in a non-residential building as a result of falling debris in the Holosiyivskyi district. Emergency services are on site.

Fire damaged:

- private home ownership car service station;

- car wash;

- 6 cars;

- storage room.

There is currently no information about the victims and the killed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian occupiers fired S-300 missiles at residential buildings in Kharkiv overnight into May 31. It is known about three killed and 23 wounded.

On May 29, the police identified all 19 bodies of those killed as a result of russian airstrikes, which were carried out by the military of the aggressor state of russia on the construction hypermarket Epicentr in Kharkiv on Saturday, May 25.

Also, on the afternoon of May 27, the russian occupation forces hit a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. It is known about ten injured and 1 killed.