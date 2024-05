Ukraine fulfilled all conditions for start of negotiations on joining EU - German minister

Ukraine has fulfilled all the requirements for carrying out reforms necessary for the start of negotiations on joining the European Union.

This was stated by the German Minister for European Affairs, Anna Lührmann.

The minister called on all EU member states to agree on the draft negotiation framework as soon as possible.

"According to the German government, Ukraine has fulfilled all the requirements in order to be able to start negotiations on joining the EU in June," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 14, 2023, the leaders of the member states of the European Union approved the recommendation of the European Commission to start negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on EU membership.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, called Ukraine not ready to start negotiations on joining the European Union. Despite this, he stated that his country will not block this decision at the EU summit in Brussels.

According to media reports, the EU aims to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the bloc as early as June, pressuring Hungary to drop its opposition to Kyiv's bid.