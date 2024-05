First Ukrainian pilots complete training on the F-16 in the United States

In the United States of America, the first group of Ukrainian pilots has already completed training on the F-16 aircraft. They underwent respective training at a military base in Arizona.

This was reported by Arizona Army National Guard spokesperson Erin Hannigan, Politico reports.

According to her, the completion of training will be a decisive step on the way to ensuring that modern American-made fighter jets appear in Ukrainian skies.

The pilots were trained at the National Guard's 162nd Air Force Base in Tucson. Hannigan would not say how many graduated or the exact graduation date "for their safety reasons."

It is also known that the pilots are now heading to Europe for additional training.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that F-16 multi-purpose fighters will arrive in Ukraine within a month.

Meanwhile, Ukraine received the first F-16 multi-role fighter aircraft simulator from the Czech Republic. The main module of the simulator is already being prepared for operation.