In the russian-occupied Mariupol, in the so-called "Primorskyi district branch of the Mariupol Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the DPR", security forces were poisoned. There are fatal cases.

The Atesh partisan movement reported this.

According to the partisans, the russians tried to hide the fact of poisoning, but they failed.

"Due to the depression against the background of great losses and the constant fear of the "hit", the occupiers began to consume even more diligently alcoholic beverages, mainly of local production, which are given to them as "humanitarian aid". Thanks to their love for vodka, we managed to reduce the number of russians in the city by four people, including several officers," the underground fighters from ATESH said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of May 21, a large-scale fire broke out in the center of temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region. Previously, a warehouse of construction materials caught fire - the cause of the fire was not named by the occupiers. However, social networks report that it was the partisans who blew up the collaborators.

On the evening of May 9, explosions rang out in the center of temporarily occupied Mariupol. It became known that the base of the occupiers was affected.

It was reported that 10 russian soldiers were injured as a result of the incident.