As a result of the explosions, which occurred on the evening of May 9 in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region, 10 russian soldiers were injured.

It was reported by the Mariupol City Council.

So, yesterday at about 10:30 p.m., in the center of Mariupol, there were explosions. According to the City Council, according to preliminary information, as a result of the fall of debris from the downed missile, damage was on the ground, a fire broke out - it was being eliminated for about two hours.

"There is information about the injured 10 russian military. They were taken to a hospital outside the city to hide the consequences," it said.

Recall that on the evening of May 9, explosions sounded in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region. Channels of the enemy declared "smoke" and "damage" in the city center, there were also fire trucks and ambulances. It became known that a location of the occupiers was affected.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the explosions that were heard on May 7 in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region, are associated with the depreservation by the russians of the largest landfill in the Kalmiusskyi District.