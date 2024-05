No matter who represents US at Peace Summit, it will not change support for Ukraine - White House

The U.S. will continue to support Ukraine regardless of who will represent the U.S. at the planned Peace Summit in Switzerland.

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby has announced this.

Kirby was asked if U.S. President Joe Biden was concerned that if he did not attend the summit, it would allegedly send the wrong signal to the world community about the importance of supporting peace in Ukraine.

"The United States and President Biden has been there for President Zelenskyy and for the people of Ukraine, and that will continue regardless of who sits in what chair at the peace summit. And I think that’s an important thing to remember,” Kirby said.

According to him, since the very beginning of the russian federation's large-scale war against Ukraine, "no other leader has done as much and continues to do as much as President Biden does to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression,” the National Security Communications Advisor stressed.

"And the President has made commitments to Ukraine to be there for them long term," added Kirby.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to Bloomberg, U.S. President Joe Biden will probably miss out the Ukrainian Peace Summit, which will be held in June in Switzerland.

Zelensky suggested that russian dictator vladimir putin would applaud Biden's absence at the Peace Summit.