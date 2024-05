Share:













The United States did not give Ukraine permission to strike russian territory with American weapons.

This was stated by the spokesman of the US Department of Defense, Patrick Ryder, at a briefing on May 21.

"The Secretary of Defense (Lloyd Austin - ed.) emphasized that our position on this issue has not changed," he said.

The Pentagon spokesman added that the US is focused on securing Ukraine to liberate its sovereign territory.

"We are going to continue these conversations with our Ukrainian partners, as well as with our international allies. There are ongoing discussions about providing Ukraine with air defense systems," Ryder added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Pentagon previously criticized Ukraine's strikes on russian refineries.

Meanwhile, a group of Ukrainian MPs arrived in Washington with the aim of trying to get consent from the US authorities to use American weapons to launch strikes on the territory of russia.

Meanwhile, Markarova did not publicly discuss at what stage Ukraine is in discussions with the US or other partners on this issue.