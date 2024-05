Share:













Copied



Defense Minister Rustem Umierov is initiating the allocation by the Cabinet of Ministers of an additional UAH 370 billion for the purchase of weapons.

Umierov announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, he said that together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, he is constantly in the frontline regions, in order to communicate on the ground with brigade commanders to better understand all the needs of the military and try to respond immediately.

"We are studying new opportunities to support the enterprises of our defense industry to ensure the logistical needs of the army and the timely shipment of the necessary weapons. Currently, in particular, we are working on the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers to allocate an additional almost UAH 370 billion for the purchase of weapons," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, said that at least UAH 300 billion are needed to finance the army, and it is impossible to provide them by bypassing basic taxes.

The state budget for 2024 foresees UAH 1.7 trillion or 22.1% of GDP for defense and security.