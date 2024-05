Share:













At least UAH 300 billion is needed to finance the army, and it is impossible to provide it bypassing basic taxes.

Danylo Hetmantsev, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, has announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Yes, we need to increase both the expenditure and revenue parts of the budget in order to finance the army, which we finance from our internal sources. We cannot borrow these funds from partners. What amount are we talking about? The Cabinet of Ministers is now calculating the needs, but they are very large. At least UAH 300 billion by the end of the year. How can we collect such money? But yes, it is impossible to provide it, bypassing the main taxes, including VAT, military tax and excise taxes," he said.

Hetmantsev added that at the same time control over the spending of funds will continue to be strengthened.

He emphasized that Ukraine finances the current maintenance of the army mainly through taxes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the state budget for 2024 provides UAH 1.7 trillion or 22.1% of GDP for defense and security.

In May, the Cabinet of Ministers proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to increase excise duties on fuel, sparkling wines and fermented beverages.