There will be no power outages tomorrow - Ukrenergo

On Thursday, May 30, blackouts in Ukraine are not predicted.

The press service of the Ukrenergo National Energy Company reported this on Facebook on Wednesday, May 29.

"Attention! No outages are predicted on May 30," the message reads.

The company promised to provide additional information if the situation in the country's energy system changes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as of May 29, due to hostilities and other reasons, 410 settlements in the country remain without electricity.

On May 16, the director of the Energy Research Center Oleksandr Kharchenko said that Ukraine will have to live with a shortage of electricity for at least the next two years.

The Cabinet of Ministers expects the energy system to be significantly decentralized during the second half of 2024.