Only 4 out of 18 countries transferred money for purchase of ammunition for Ukraine within Czech Initiative

Only four countries transferred money to the Czech Republic for the purchase of artillery ammunition for Ukraine as part of the Czech Initiative. Earlier, 18 states promised to allocate funds.

The Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic Jana Černochová has made the corresponding statement, her words are quoted by Euractiv.

According to her, only Canada, Denmark, Portugal and the Netherlands transferred funds for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine.

"Funds flow to us gradually; we cannot buy ammunition on debt <...> If some countries have signed a memorandum but have not yet sent funds, we cannot proceed with acquisitions,” Černochová said.

Černochová’s statement became a kind of appeal to those countries that previously signed the memorandum to fulfill their financial obligations.

Recall, in February 2024, the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, said that Prague had found countries that were ready to sell it 800,000 artillery shells, which would then be transferred to Ukraine.

These are projectiles for artillery systems of both Soviet and Western production.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the beginning of March, Czech President Pavel stated that the Czech Republic and 18 unnamed countries that joined the initiative raised funds for the procurement of ammunition for Ukraine.

We also reported that on May 28, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala, during which they discussed the implementation of the ammunition procurement initiative.