Shmyhal, Czech PM Fiala in Prague discuss artillery initiative implementation, for which EUR 1.6 billion already collected, and possible use of weapons on russian territory

In Prague, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala the implementation of the artillery initiative, for which more than EUR 1.6 billion has already been collected, and the possibility of using partner weapons on the territory of the aggressor country russia.

Shmyhal announced this on the Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"We arrived in Prague at the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, to participate in a broad working meeting on the needs of Ukraine together with the leaders of Poland, Latvia, Denmark, the Netherlands, and the representative of the U.S. During the bilateral meeting with Mr. Fiala, we discussed the implementation of the artillery initiative, for which more than EUR 1.6 billion has already been collected. It is important for us that the ammunition arrives on time, systematically and according to the schedule already from June," he said.

Shmyhal also reported that he and Fiala discussed the possibility of using their partners' weapons for defense on the aggressor's territory.

Among the topics of conversation were also joint production in the field of defense industry, joint efforts to increase pressure on russia, sanctions, confiscation of russian assets, the peace formula, and current issues of cooperation.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel said that the first 180,000 munitions from the Czech initiative will be delivered in June, and there are already contracts for another five- to six-figure number of grenades.

The Czech Republic supported the use of Western weapons by Ukraine to attack targets on the territory of russia.