Lithuania will transfer 4 radar stations to detect aerial threats to Ukraine by yearend

The Lithuanian government has allocated EUR 13.5 million for the purchase of radar stations for Ukraine as part of the "air defense coalition". Four radars are planned to be transferred this year.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Lithuania, Laurynas Kasčiūnas, his words are quoted by Delfi.

"We made an official decision today - the government allocated an additional EUR 13.5 million for the purchase of radars," Kasčiūnas told reporters.

According to him, this year Lithuania intends to purchase and transfer four radars to Ukraine. After that, Vilnius intends to continue providing Ukraine with such systems.

They will make it possible to strengthen warnings and alerts about air threats, and in the future - to contribute to their destruction.

The Minister did not specify which radars Lithuania is going to purchase for Ukraine.

Kasčiūnas added that in this way Lithuania joins the "air defense coalition" initiated by Germany to increase Ukraine's anti-aircraft capabilities.

It will be recalled that in mid-May, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Lithuania will allocate funds for the purchase of AMBER-1800 radars for Ukraine. According to Pistorius, Vilnius intends to finance the supply of six such radars.

It is not known whether Pistorius was talking about the same thing that Kasčiūnas said today.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, May 29, the Ministry of Defense of Sweden announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will also include the ASC-890 radar detection aircraft.

We also reported that the German concern Hensoldt will hand over six TRML-4D air defense radars to Ukraine by the end of this year.