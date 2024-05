Ukraine to receive ASC-890 aircraft from Sweden — analogue of russian A-50. What is known about this aircraft?

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson has announced the provision of a record package of military aid to Ukraine. In addition to air defense missiles, ammunition and armored personnel carriers, the Ukrainian military will receive the ASC-890 Airborne Surveillance and Control aircraft.

Jonson announced this on X (formerly Twitter).

The cost of the new military aid package is estimated at 1 SEK 3.3 billion (about USD 1.1 billion), making it the largest since the start of the full-scale russian invasion.

The military aid package will include:

medium-range missiles for air defense systems and aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces;

all armored personnel carriers of the PbV 302 type, which are in service with the Swedish Armed Forces;

155 mm artillery shells;

satellite communication equipment;

surplus vehicles for transportation of fuel from the reserves of the Swedish army;

maintenance of previously provided Swedish equipment;

financial assistance of funds and temporary initiatives for the rapid and large-scale procurement of military equipment in Ukraine.

But the most important item on the list of equipment being transferred is the ASC-890 (Saab 340) Airborne Surveillance and Control aircraft.

What is known about the ASC-890 (Saab 340) aircraft

The manufacturer of these aircraft is the Swedish defense company Saab AB. ASC-890 made its first flight in 1994.

Characteristics of the ASC-890 aircraft:

Crew — 6 people;

Length — 20.57 m;

Wing span — 21.44 m;

Height — 6.97 m;

Practical ceiling — 7,620 m;

Unlike airborne early warning and control aircraft with a traditional circular antenna (A-50 "Bumblebee" or Boeing E-3 Sentry), the ASC-890 is equipped with a stationary PS-890 AESA radar.

It provides less drag, but has a dead zone immediately behind and in front of the aircraft, with a 120-degree field of view on both sides.

This radar makes it possible to track ships, planes and missiles at a distance of up to 300-400 km at an altitude of 6 km.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 27, the Spanish media informed that Madrid intends to provide Ukraine with a record package of military aid worth more than EUR 1 billion.

Recall that on May 23, the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, announced that Amsterdam, together with its allies, will purchase additional equipment for Ukraine for EUR 172 million.