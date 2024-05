Share:













Copied



Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, said that in the first days of operation of online services for updating data in the territorial recruitment and social support centers, the leadership of the parliament took advantage of this and updated the data.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"Judging by what is known, in the first days (of the operation of Reserve+ and other data update services), the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada took advantage of this moment," the MP said.

He added that he himself has not yet updated his data in the territorial recruitment and social support center, but will do so in due course.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Servant of the People is not ruling out extension of the deadline for updating data in the territorial recruitment and social support centers.

MP Volodymyr Ariev said that a bill on increasing the period for updating the data of persons liable for military service to 150 days will be registered in the Verkhovna Rada. After that, Venislavskyi said that it was a PR move.

Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, said that many employees of territorial recruitment and social support centers were sent to the front after committing violations.