Servant of the People not ruling out extension of deadline for updating data in territorial recruitment center

Member of the Verkhovna Rada Fedir Venislavskyi is not ruling out extension of the 60-day period for updating data by persons liable for military service and reservists in the territorial recruitment and social support centers.

He said this in a comment to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The optimal term for updating data is provided for by law. It is difficult to say whether it will be enough or not, because only a week has passed since the entry into force of the relevant legal norm," Venislavskyi said.

He added that if the situation changes in a month and there are long queues, then such a period can be extended.

"If we see queues, we will raise the issue of extending the deadline, but it is too early to talk about it today," the MP noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP Volodymyr Ariev said that a bill on increasing the period for updating the data of persons liable for military service to 150 days will be registered in the Verkhovna Rada. After that, Venislavskyi said that it was a PR move.

Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, said that many employees of territorial recruitment and social support centers were sent to the front after committing violations.