Reserve+ app will be equated to military ID or registration certificate in few weeks - Defense Ministry

Share:













Copied



Data on persons liable for military service in the Reserve+ application will be equated to a military registration document with the legal force of a paper military ID card or a registration certificate.

This was reported by representatives of the Ministry of Defense in an interview with Telegraf on Tuesday, May 28.

The Ministry of Defense noted that a QR code will be implemented for the application, and after that it will become legal.

"In the coming weeks, when the QR code will be implemented, the information will become a military registration document with the same legal force as a military ID or a registration certificate," the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 17, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the launch of a mobile application for persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists called Reserve+.

From May 18, men are obliged to update their data for mobilization activities within two months.

On May 23, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense Kateryna Chornohorenko said that the cost of the Reserve+ application is about UAH 3.4 million.