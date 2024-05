Share:













The development of the Reserve+ application cost UAH 3.4 million (USD 86,000).

The deputy head of the Ministry of Defense, Kateryna Chornohorenko, said this in an interview with Forbes Ukraine on Thursday, May 23.

Chornohorenko noted that the development of the application was carried out with the funds of donors. According to her, the cost of Reserve+ is estimated at UAH 3,413,448 including VAT, which is about USD 86,000.

"The application will need to be developed, so it is possible that the cost will increase with increasing functionality," Chornohorenko said.

The deputy minister also explained that many teams, including representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Interior Affairs, participated in the development of the application.

As reported by the Ukrainian News agency, on May 17, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the launch of a mobile application for persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists called Reserve+.

From May 18, men are obliged to update their data for mobilization activities within two months.

About 260,000 persons liable for military service updated their data during the two days of operation of the Reserve+ application.