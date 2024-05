Factory in Tatarstan in russia to produce 6,000 Shaheds every year - WSJ

The russian factory in Alabuga plans to produce 6,000 Shahed attack drones annually. At the end of April, it was already ahead of its production schedule and delivered 4,500 drones.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The publication reports that russian businessmen signed an agreement to build a drone factory at the end of 2022 when they flew to Tehran with a lucrative offer: USD 1.7 billion, partially paid in gold bars.

According to the contract, the Alabuga plant is to produce 6,000 Shaheds per year, in addition to reconnaissance drones.

The media notes that russian military personnel are already being trained to operate drones in Syria by instructors from the Revolutionary Guard and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group.

M3 Albatross reconnaissance drones are also produced in Alabuga. The enemy was able to obtain detailed photo reconnaissance of Ukrainian positions and movements on the front line using them. According to the manufacturer, the UAVs also helped repel an attempted invasion of the Belgorod Region.

In particular, russia is also producing its own warheads instead of waiting for Iranian warheads. This, in turn, also accelerates the production of combat-ready weapons.

Moscow's move to drones comes through the use of Tehran's shadowy logistics networks in addition to Iranian military technology.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the North Korean ballistic missile with which the russian military attacked Kharkiv in January 2024 contained hundreds of components manufactured by the United States and European countries.

Alternate U.S. Ambassador to the UN Robert A. Wood said that russian troops used at least 9 North Korean ballistic missiles to strike Ukrainian cities.

On January 11, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin officially confirmed the russians' use of missiles from North Korea.