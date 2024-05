Iran for first time supplied russia with latest Qaem-5 high-precision aerial bombs - media

Share:













Copied



For the first time, the Iranian authorities supplied russia with the latest aerial bombs for attacks on Ukraine.

A BILD expert on open data analysis, Julian Roepke, has reported this.

According to him, he watched a video from the Kursk REGION, where a heavy Iranian Qods Mohajer-6 drone crashed. According to the analyst, it was this drone that carried the latest Iranian guided aerial bombs Qaem-5.

In Iran itself, they were put into service only in 2019.

"Obviously, the drone was supposed to attack the Sumy Region, but it fell for an unknown reason," said Roepke.

Before this case, the russian occupiers did not use high-precision Qaem-5 in Ukraine. According to Roepke, their use indicates a "new level" of military cooperation between Tehran and the kremlin.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the North Korean ballistic missile with which the russian military attacked Kharkiv in January 2024 contained hundreds of components manufactured by the United States and European countries.

Alternate U.S. Ambassador to the UN Robert A. Wood said that russian troops used at least 9 North Korean ballistic missiles to strike Ukrainian cities.

On January 11, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin officially confirmed the russians' use of missiles from North Korea.