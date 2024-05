Share:













Belgian Foreign Minister Aji Lyabib announced that her country will provide Ukraine with 30 of its F-16 fighter jets by 2028. The first planes should be delivered "by the end of this year."

Aji Lyabib noted that this commitment will be formalized in an agreement that will be signed today, May 28, in Brussels on the occasion of the visit of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Ministry of Defense of Belgium will also take ammunition from its warehouses to equip the F-16s destined for Ukraine, RTL notes.

Lyabib emphasized that such support for Ukraine is necessary in order to stop the russian dictator vladimir putin, who, in her opinion, intends to push the borders of European countries.

"If we allow putin to go his way, this is not an impossible scenario," the foreign minister said in response to the question of whether russian tanks could one day invade Brussels.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine received the first F-16 multipurpose fighter aircraft simulator from the Czech Republic. The main module of the simulator is already being prepared for operation.

It was also reported that the first group of Ukrainian pilots had already completed training on F-16 aircraft in the United States of America. They studied at a military base in Arizona.