Another projectile that did not explode was found near the building of the Epicenter hypermarket in Kharkiv. Therefore, there could have been more victims of aerial bombs dropped on May 25.

It was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"There could have been much more victims in the Epicenter hypermarket. Today, prosecutors, together with employees of the State Emergency Service and investigators of the SSU and the National Police, found an unexploded ammunition about 80 m from the construction hypermarket, which was hit by enemy airstrikes on May 25. Previously, it was also a UMPB D-30. Miraculously, on May 25, it did not reach the construction hypermarket," the prosecutor's office informed.

In addition, the prosecutor's office stated that the hit at the hypermarket was not accidental: the occupiers adjusted their fire on the hypermarket with the help of reconnaissance drones. The russians deliberately tried to hit civilians.

"The Russian army deliberately launched several munitions at once to cause as many deaths as possible among workers and visitors, as well as to intimidate the residents of the city," they added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, the number of victims from the russian shelling of the Epicenter hypermarket in Kharkiv has increased to 18.

On May 25, explosions rang out in Kharkiv around 4:00 p.m. The russians took aim at the construction hypermarket with two KABs. The police showed a video from inside the Epicenter at the time of the strike.

The russian occupiers have used more than three thousand guided aerial bombs to attack Ukraine in a month.