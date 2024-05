Share:













The russian occupiers have launched more than three thousand guided aerial bombs to attack Ukraine in a month.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this at a press conference, RBC-Ukraine reports.

"The most important problem that exists today is that the Russian Federation uses more than 3,000 anti-aircraft missiles on people per month. We believe that next month there may be 3,500, this month - 3,200. Thousands of aerial bombs are just falling on people's heads. How to fight it? There are not enough anti-aircraft missiles to stop thousands of aerial bombs per month," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that such a number of missiles simply does not exist.

"We are asking the world to help at least with additional 7 Patriot systems. We need at least two systems for Kharkiv alone. Because the Russian Federation uses these bombs from airplanes and if you have modern Patriot systems, these airplanes will not be able to fly so close," he declared.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 25, explosions rang out in Kharkiv around 4 p.m. Previously, the russians targeted the construction hypermarket with two KABs. The number of victims from the russian shelling of the Epicenter hypermarket in Kharkiv has increased to 18.