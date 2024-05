Number of killed in russian attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv increased to 18, injured - to 48 - Administration

Share:













Copied



As of Monday, May 27, the number of people killed as a result of a russian missile attack on the Epicenter hypermarket in Kharkiv increased to 18, and the number of injured - to 48.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov and the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office announced this on Telegram channels, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The number of killed has increased to 18. 48 people were injured. 5 people remain missing," said the message of the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the Investigative Department of the State Police in the Kharkiv Region, said that the human body found this morning belonged to 17-year-old Kyrylo. The boy lived in Kharkiv and that day, like dozens of other townspeople, he came to the hypermarket. They were able to identify him by DNA - the samples were provided by the deceased's mother.

We will remind, on May 25, explosions rang out in Kharkiv around 4 p.m. Previously, the russians targeted the construction hypermarket with two KABs.

The police showed a video from inside the Epicenter at the time of the strike. Kharkiv residents were also urged to submit DNA samples - currently this is the only way to establish the identities of those who have already been found and will be found at the scene of the attack.

In addition, on May 23, the russian occupiers attacked the Factor-Druk printing house in Kharkiv. During the missile attack, there were more than 50 workers at the enterprise, seven were killed, and 21 people were injured.