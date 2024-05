More than 14,000 persons liable for military service abroad in 124 countries updated their data through Reser

Since May 18, more than 14,000 conscripts abroad in 124 countries have updated their data through the Reserve+ application.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The leaders were Poland, Germany, Canada, the Czech Republic, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Slovakia.

"Our citizens abroad also use the application to clarify data. This is a small but important act for the country. We appreciate it and continue to develop convenient services for everyone - regardless of where they are," said Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko.

In total, more than 1.1 million persons liable for military service have updated their data through the Reserve+ application, almost 55,000 through administrative service centers, and about 38,000 through territorial recruitment and social support centers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the law on mobilization entered into force on May 18.

Therefore, all persons liable for military service have 60 days to clarify their current address, contact information and other military accounting data, this can be done in three ways: through territorial recruitment and social support centers, administrative service centers or the Reserve+ mobile application.

If a person liable for military service does not do this, the person may be held administratively liable and fined in the amount of UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,500.

Since May 18, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has resumed providing consular services to men of conscription age, for which they must submit their military registration document.