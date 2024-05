Zelenskyy arrives in Spain to sign security agreement, he was personally met by King Felipe VI

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Spain to sign the security agreement.

Zelenskyy announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is a special honor for Ukraine and Ukrainians: after arriving in Spain, our delegation was personally met by His Majesty King Felipe VI. During the visit, a bilateral security agreement will be signed and negotiations will be held with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez," he wrote.

Zelenskyy said that during the visit, he will talk about the continuation of defense cooperation, the preparation of a new package of military aid, the training of the Ukrainian military, as well as the preparation for two summits: the Peace Summit and the Summit of the European Council.

Zelenskyy will also be received by King Felipe VI, he will also meet with the heads of chambers and factions of the Spanish Parliament.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the media, Spain will announce the transfer of a record-breaking package of military aid during Zelenskyy's visit.

In mid-May, it became known that Zelenskyy canceled his visits to Portugal and Spain.

On May 15, the President's Office announced that due to the situation at the front, Zelenskyy has postponed all international events with his participation, scheduled for the coming days.