Spain will announce transfer of record-breaking package of military aid during Zelenskyy's visit - media

Share:













Copied



Spain will announce the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth slightly more than EUR 1.1 billion during today's visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Madrid.

This is written by the Dzerkalo Tyzhnia with reference to the Spanish publication El Pais.

According to the sources of the Spanish publication, the Spanish government intends to announce the provision of military aid to Ukraine today, when the Ukrainian leader will arrive in the country.

During the visit, Zelenskyy will meet with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe VI of Spain.

Interlocutors of El Pais reported that the package of military aid to Ukraine will include 19 German Leopard 2A4 tanks, anti-aircraft missiles for the American MIM-104 Patriot air defense systems and Spanish-made weapons.

It is known that Madrid will send Kyiv an unknown amount of artillery ammunition and means to combat unmanned aerial vehicles of Spanish production.

It is noted that this is an unprecedented number of Spanish military aid to Ukraine or any other country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 20, the Spanish publication El Mundo wrote that at the end of June this year, Ukraine will receive a batch of German Leopard 2 tanks from Spain.

It will be recalled that at the beginning of the month it became known that Spain confirmed its participation in the peace summit regarding Ukraine, which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16.