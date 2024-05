Share:













In the afternoon on Sunday, May 26, a drone of the Dfense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the long-range target detection radar station "Voronezh M", located in the russian city of Orsk, Orenburg Oblast.

This was reported by the interlocutor of Ukrainian Pravda in the Defense Intelligence.

"The Ukrainian drone covered a distance of more than 1,800 kilometers to the enemy's target, setting a new record for the range of damage for kamikaze drones," the interlocutor said.

According to him, the consequences of the damage are being clarified. At the same time, the russian media reported on the "fall of an unmanned aerial vehicle" near Orsk. It was reported that the target of the drone "may have been a military object."

"Voronezh M" is part of the family of russian long-range stationary over-the-horizon radar stations. Designed for the detection of space and aerodynamic objects, in particular ballistic and cruise missiles. This radar works in the meter wave range and has a target detection range of up to 6,000 km.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, around this time, other Defense Intelligence’s drones attacked the Kazan Aircraft Production Association, named after S.P. Gorbunov, in russian Tatarstan. Russian Tu-22M and Tu-160M strategic bombers are built and repaired here.

Ukrainian drones attacked a radio engineering hub in Mordovia, which is used by russia.