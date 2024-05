Employees of National Police, State Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies must also be p

Within a few months, employees of the National Police, the State Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies must also be put on the military register.

The head of the main personnel department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Roman Horbach, has stated this during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine.

"A wider range of categories of citizens have been put on the military register... Employees of the National Police, the State Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies, in accordance with this law, these categories now will be put on the military register within a few months. This law places more responsibilities on the citizens themselves.

Thus, since May 18, every citizen is obliged to carry a military registration document at all times, and in the event of a demand by an authorized person, the citizen is obliged to present this document. Such actions must be recorded by means of video recording. and in case of violation by citizens or authorized persons of the law, individuals are also responsible," he explained.

As previously reported, the Reserve+ application appeared in Google Play and AppStore at 12:01 a.m. on May 18. With the help of this application, Ukrainians will be able to update their data and access information in the Oberih register.

Recall that at the beginning of the month, the General Staff of the Armed Forces warned that after updating the data through the electronic office, the call to pass the military medical commission will be issued through a separate summons.