Information about putin's readiness for peace aimed at disrupting summit regarding Ukraine in Switzerland - K

Share:













Copied



Information about the alleged readiness of russian dictator vladimir putin to end the war with a frontline freeze is aimed at trying to disrupt the peace summit on Ukraine, which will be held in Switzerland in June.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba wrote about this on X (formerly Twitter).

"Putin is desperately trying to derail the peace summit in Switzerland on June 15-16. He is afraid of its success. His entourage is sending false signals about the alleged readiness for a ceasefire, despite the fact that russian troops continue to brutally attack Ukraine," the minister said in a statement.

Kuleba added that now dictator putin has no desire to stop full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

He emphasized that only the principled and unified voice of the world majority can force putin to make a choice in favor of peace. It is for this purpose that a peace summit will be held in Switzerland.

Kuleba emphasized the extreme importance of having as many leaders as possible from all parts of the world present at the summit.

"When the whole world supports the restoration of the full force of the UN Charter and international law, Russia will be forced to make a choice in favor of peace," Kuleba concluded.

Recall, earlier today the Reuters agency reported with reference to "sources" in the kremlin that the russian dictator vladimir putin is allegedly ready to settle for the occupied territories and freeze the war.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a peace summit dedicated to Ukraine will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16. This event was initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As of mid-May, it was known that 50 of the 160 invited countries agreed to participate in the summit.