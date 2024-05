Everyone comes to Belarus with putin. Opening of russian-Belarusian front possible - MP Shevchenko

Non-factional member of the Verkhovna Rada (ex-Servant of the People) Yevhen Shevchenko said that he does not rule out the opening of a russian-Belarusian second front. According to him, representatives of the top military and political leadership arrived in Belarus together with russian dictator vladimir putin.

The MP wrote about this in his Telegram channel on Friday, May 24.

Shevchenko emphasized that the issue is not Yanukovych's arrival in Belarus, but everyone else's. The MP considers such a visit "very bad", as it may be a sign of preparations for the opening of a new front.

"I don't want to inflame the situation. However, I do not rule out the opening of a russian-Belarusian second front. And it's not about Yanukovych.

Together with putin, everyone came to Minsk. Just everyone. The new minister of their defense and Lavrov himself. It is bad. Very bad!" Shevchenko wrote.

