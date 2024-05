Share:













Copied



The Dassault Falcon 900C (RA-09617) plane of fugitive ex-president Viktor Yanukovych arrived in Belarus. The plane landed today at Gomel airport.

This was reported by the Belarusian Hajun Telegram channel on Friday, May 24.

The resource writes that Yanukovych's plane was spotted today at the airport of the Belarusian city of Gomel. Dassault Falcon 900C (RA-09617) landed at 12:50 p.m.

"The last time Yanukovych was in Belarus in March 2022," the message reads.

Photo: t.me/Hajun_BY

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 22, ex-president Viktor Yanukovych wrote a new article addressing the citizens of Ukraine to the eighth anniversary of Euromaidan, which was published on his Facebook page by his press secretary Yurii Kirasyr.

At the same time, former president Viktor Yanukovych and 9 ex-criminals from his entourage face up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment with confiscation of property in Ukraine in the case of the shooting of demonstrators on the Maidan.

In turn, the defense of former president Viktor Yanukovych states that he did not renounce his Ukrainian citizenship and will not be able to do so, and also asked to cancel his arrest in absentia.