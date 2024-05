Putin decides to seize property of USA and Americans in RF in response to confiscation of russian assets

Share:













Copied



Russian dictator vladimir putin signed a decree that effectively allowed the seizure of assets of the USA, American citizens and residents on the territory of the aggressor country of the russian federation in exchange for confiscated russian assets.

This was reported by The Bell with reference to a document posted on the russian official legal information portal.

Thus, the decree states that the "russian rights holder", which means the Central Bank of the russian federation and russia, can apply to the court with the demand to "recognize as unjustified" the seizure of property by the decision of the courts or state authorities in the USA. The application must, among other things, provide an estimate of damages.

For "compensation", the russian federation wants to use the property of the United States, citizens and residents of this country, as well as "persons under the control" of the latter, regardless of the place of registration.

It is worth noting that, theoretically, the decree can be used to confiscate the property of political opponents of the Kremlin, who can be classified as "persons under the influence of the United States."

By the third year of the war, big American business had not completely left the aggressor country, russia. The largest international company that continues to do business in the country is the American Philip Morris International with assets of USD 3.88 billion. The giants of the consumer market Pepsico (USD 3.84 billion), Mars (USD 1.47 billion), P&G (USD 1.11 billion) and Mondelez (a russian takeover of approximately USD 1 billion in 2023).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the dictator vladimir putin dismissed the commander of the 20th russian army, Sukhrab Akhmedov, due to heavy losses.

In late April, the National Resistance Center reported that russian dictator vladimir putin was preparing for a personnel reshuffle after his "inauguration".

In particular, on May 12, putin appointed a new defense minister, Andrey Belousov, and put Shoigu in the chair of the secretary of the Security Council of the russian federation.