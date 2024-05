Share:













Copied



The president of the aggressor country of the russian federation, vladimir putin, dismissed the commander of the 20th russian army, Sukhrab Akhmedov.

Russian propaganda media RT and RIA-Novosti announced this with reference to Vladimir Rogov, the head of the Commission of the Military Representative Office of the russian federation on Sovereignty, Patriotic Projects and Support for Veterans.

According to the russian media, the reason for Akhmedov's dismissal could have been numerous complaints against the general.

In particular, in November 2022, the military from the 155th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet said that in just a few days of fighting they had lost "about 300 people killed, wounded and missing."

This allegedly happened during an "inexplicable attack" on the village of Pavlivka near Vuhledar in the Donetsk Region. The russians blamed Generals Rustam Muradov and Sukhrab Akhmedov for this.

In June 2023, an attack on russians near Kreminna in the Luhansk Region was recorded. Then the occupiers allegedly lined up and waited for Akhmedov, who was to give a motivational speech before the offensive.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late April, the National Resistance Center announced that russian dictator vladimir putin was preparing for personnel changes after his "inauguration".

In particular, on May 12, putin appointed a new defense minister, Andrey Belousov, and put Shoigu in the chair of the secretary of the Security Council of the russian federation.