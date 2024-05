Share:













Copied



The President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel was involved in an accident while riding a motorcycle. The politician has already been discharged from the hospital.

This is stated in the message of the president's office in the X-account on Friday, May 24.

The office noted that the President of the Czech Republic was injured while riding a motorcycle. The politician was hospitalized because, although the injuries are not serious, they required short-term observation in the hospital.

"President Pavel was discharged from the hospital this morning for home treatment. His schedule for next week remains unchanged, including a planned trip abroad," the statement said.

The President of the Czech Republic was injured while riding a motorcycle at low speed while practicing off-road riding on a closed track.

Photo: x.com/hradmluvci

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 7, the network spread unconfirmed reports about an attack on the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

On May 15, a man shot Prime Minister Robert Fico in Slovakia. Later it turned out that he was the Slovak poet and political activist Juraj Cintula.

On May 20, it became known that the helicopter of the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, crashed and burned completely after falling.