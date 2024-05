Share:













Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine exceeded 498,000 soldiers. Over the last day, the Ukrainian military destroyed 1,240 occupiers.

It was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

The total combat losses of russian troops as of May 24, 2024 are:

personnel - about 498,940 (+1,240) people;

tanks – 7,635 (+13) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 14,775 (+27) units;

artillery systems – 12,902 (+42) units;

MLRS – 1,080 (+3) units;

air defense equipment - 813 units;

aircraft - 356 (+1) units;

helicopters - 326 units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 10,401 (+10);

cruise missiles – 2,209;

ships/boats - 27 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 17,569 (+56) units;

special equipment – 2,101 (+7).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, russia's losses in the war in Ukraine during the day of May 22 amounted to 1,330 occupiers. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 27 armored combat vehicles and 40 artillery systems.

Meanwhile, the losses of personnel of the russian troops on May 21 increased by 1,300 to 496,370 people, and Ukrainian defenders destroyed 6 tanks, 22 armored fighting vehicles and 41 artillery systems of the enemy.