The losses of personnel of the russian troops on May 21 increased by 1,300 to 496,370 people; Ukrainian defenders also destroyed six tanks, 22 armored fighting vehicles, and 41 artillery systems of the enemy.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Thus, the enemy lost six tanks (total – 7,611), 22 armored combat vehicles (total – 14,721), 41 artillery systems (total – 12,820), one anti-aircraft defense device (total – 812), 59 units of motor vehicles and tankers (total - 17,442), five units of special equipment (total - 2,090), 56 drones (total - 10,346) and one cruise missile (total - 2,208).

Since the beginning of the war, the enemy has also lost 1,077 units of jet artillery, 354 aircraft, 326 helicopters, 27 ships, and one submarine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, losses of personnel of the russian troops on May 20 increased by 1,380 to 495,070 people, equipment - by 15 tanks, 34 armored vehicles, and 42 artillery systems.