The spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Illia Yevlash, said that after training in the USA on F-16 fighters by the first Ukrainian pilots, their training process is not over.

He announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Of course, the training process is not over. Now the pilots are returning to Europe and will prepare further in order to arrive in Ukraine and continue their tasks," Yevlash explained.

He noted that the training process is constant, unceasing, and not only pilots, but also engineers are being trained, who will perform their tasks accordingly.

"Here they will share their experience with their colleagues here in Ukraine in order to effectively repulse the enemy's air attack," the spokesman added.

When asked by the journalist, what effect will the acquisition of the first few F-16 fighters have, Yevlash noted that even two aircraft will be able to perform certain tasks in the airspace.

"This will be a certain reinforcement, because we very much need aircraft, renewal of our aircraft fleet. Right now, unfortunately, we have Soviet obsolete aircraft. However, the F-16s will be able to strengthen our airspace in terms of patrolling, they will be able to perform other tasks in relation to the strike mission along the front edge, along the line of contact with the enemy and other tasks determined by our military leadership," he explained.

It will be recalled that it became known that in the United States of America the first group of Ukrainian pilots has already completed training on F-16 aircraft. They studied at a military base in Arizona.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that F-16 multi-purpose fighters will arrive in Ukraine within a month.

Meanwhile, Ukraine received the first F-16 multi-role fighter aircraft simulator from the Czech Republic. The main module of the simulator is already being prepared for operation.