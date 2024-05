Share:













Schedules of hourly power outages will be in effect throughout the territory of Ukraine from 12:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. for industrial and household consumers. There is no limit to the energy supply of critical infrastructure facilities that perform the function of providing life support to the population.

This is stated in the message of Ukrenergo on Facebook on Thursday, May 23.

Ukrenergo called weather conditions the main reason for power outages. Rainy weather and dense cloudiness are forecast for tomorrow in most regions of Ukraine, due to which solar power plants will not be able to operate at maximum capacity.

"Accordingly, there will be a shortage of electricity in the power system during daytime hours as well. Power outages can be applied when the specified consumption limits are exceeded, which the Dispatch Center of Ukrenergo reports to each oblenergo every evening," the message says.

As reported by the Ukrainian News agency, on May 22, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Ministry of Energy and the Ukrenergo national energy company to develop a draft of the government's resolution on fair schedules of electricity shutdowns for consumers.

On May 16, the director of the Energy Research Center Oleksandr Kharchenko said that Ukraine will have to live with a shortage of electricity for at least the next two years.

Recall that on May 16, the Chairman of the Board of the Ukrenergo NEC Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said that the situation in the energy system can improve, but it will not be possible to completely avoid blackouts either in summer or autumn.