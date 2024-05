Share:













The Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Ihor Zhovkva, held a meeting with the Special Envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic for Ukraine, Spyridon Lambridis.

The parties agreed to complete negotiations on the preparation of a bilateral security agreement.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President on Thursday, May 23.

Zhovkva thanked Greece for its support and assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale russian invasion, particularly the defensive one. According to him, it is important to strengthen military aid in accordance with the current needs of the Ukrainian army. Zhovkva noted that Greece takes an active part in the implementation of certain points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

"The parties also discussed the preparations for the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland, in particular the joint efforts to involve the countries of the Global South in the work of the Summit. During the meeting, the interlocutors agreed to conclude negotiations on a bilateral security agreement so that Ukraine and Greece could sign it in the near future,” the statement said.

Zhovkva emphasized that Greece's support for the start of negotiations on the country's accession to the EU, as well as its approach to NATO membership, is important to Ukraine.

As reported by the Ukrainian News agency, on May 22, the Office of the President announced that the work on security guarantees between Ukraine and the United States is nearing completion.

On May 14, Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Zvarych said that Ukraine and Poland are working on a draft bilateral agreement on security guarantees.

On May 14, Ukraine and Luxembourg began bilateral negotiations on the conclusion of an agreement on cooperation in the field of security and long-term support.