Ukraine and Poland are working on a draft bilateral agreement on security guarantees.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych said this in an interview with Radio Liberty, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We do not see any delays; we see a very serious, thorough approach of the Polish side to the content of this agreement, and I am more than sure that in the near future, we will have one more signatory country of such agreements," Zvarych said.

According to the ambassador, interdepartmental approval of the text of the agreement is currently underway in Poland. Literally, in the next few days, this project should be handed over to the Ukrainian side.

After that, direct negotiations will begin regarding the content of this document.

"This is a normal process of diplomatic work; we have to agree on the text, we offered the Polish side certain elements of ours, our expectations, whatever should be reflected there in our opinion," the ambassador added.

In his opinion, the agreement with Poland will be "ambitious, since it is the closest neighbor and Poland already helps Ukraine a lot in the military field."

According to Zvarych, Poland provided almost EUR 4 billion in military aid to Ukraine alone.

He added that after the signing of the agreement, in the event of a direct threat to the security of Ukraine or Poland, "there will be a clear algorithm of actions."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine and Belgium have started negotiations on concluding an agreement on cooperation in the field of security.

Ukraine has already concluded nine bilateral security agreements - with Great Britain, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland and Latvia.