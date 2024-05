Already 2 killed in Kharkiv due to russian missile attack. At least 7 more wounded

At least two people were killed and seven others were wounded as a result of a massive missile attack by the russian army on Kharkiv this morning. Infrastructure objects and a private enterprise came under attack.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on his Telegram channel.

According to him, at 11:15 a.m., information about hits on the transport infrastructure was confirmed.

The utility company, which is involved in the life support of the city, was also affected.

Terekhov later added that a private enterprise was also damaged as a result of the russian missile attack. A fire started there.

Previously, one person was killed and six others were injured. The location of three more people cannot yet be established due to the fire raging at the hit site.

And at 11:34 a.m., Terekhov reported that the body of the second deceased was found at the site of another hit.

Another person was wounded and handed over to medics.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of May 23, the russian occupation forces shelled Kharkiv, firing at least 10 missiles at the city.

We will remind you that yesterday, May 22, the russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result of the airstrike, 10 people were wounded.