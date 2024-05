They do not take into account data of Reserve+ program at border, but focus on data of military ID - Border Se

Share:













Copied



When traveling abroad, border guards do not take into account the data of the Reserve+ program, but are guided by the data of the military ID. However, the application may be needed in case of verification of the authenticity of the military registration document.

This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andrii Demchenko during the telethon.

"You correctly noted, this (Reserve+ - ed) is exclusively for updating your data and exclusively for citizens, because at the border, the State Border Guard Service employees do not take this application into account," he said.

According to the speaker, the border guards only check the paper military registration document with the appropriate markings. This applies to those persons whom the State Border Guard Service has additionally begun to check the presence of this document.

"I would like to note that since March, information interaction between databases has been established between the State Border Guard Service and the Ministry of Defense. This is actually the database of the State Border Guard Service and the Oberih system, and if necessary, border guards can use it as an additional tool to check whether a person is using a forged document, having checked the information about this person in the Oberih system,” Demchenko explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, border guards refuse to leave the country for about 150 people every day. Some of these persons do not have the necessary documents to leave Ukraine, and others do not fall into the category of pass.

In addition, as part of the preparation of amendments to the bill on recruiting and mobilization, the Verkhovna Rada wants to limit the rights of men who evade mobilization.

Meanwhile, changes to the border crossing rules are being prepared in Ukraine.