Share:













Copied



After the restoration of military aid from the United States, the artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to receive new batches of shells, which led to a decrease in the catastrophic shortage of shells during the battles in the Kharkiv Region.

This is reported by Reuters.

The military said that the fighting in the northern part of the Kharkiv Region is marked by a higher intensity than it was with the operation near Bakhmut in 2023.

"It's 24/7, their infantry keeps coming, we keep repelling their attacks. At least we try. When possible, we destroy them," said a howitzer gunner of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named Pavlo.

He stated that he was previously in the Bakhmut area, but now his unit was transferred to the Kharkiv Region.

"It's much "hotter" here. We didn't have shells there, but here, although there are shells, they started bringing them in. There's work to do, there's work to fight," the serviceman added.

In turn, the commander of the artillery unit of the brigade, Vitalii, said that the shells will not run out, as everyone understands the importance of keeping the defensive lines.

"Yes, we will receive ammunition, because we are facing a large and serious enemy group. If we now demonstrate that we are capable of stopping a large-scale enemy attack on Kharkiv and the Kharkiv Region in such an extreme situation, then the enemy will not even dare to think about an attack on Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy or the Poltava Region," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the President of the United States of America, Joseph Biden, instructed the Secretary of State to send USD 400 million in military aid to Ukraine. This is stated in the relevant memorandum dated Friday, May 10.

On February 25, Sullivan said that Ukraine can still win if it gets the right tools.

On February 27, Sullivan warned that russian dictator vladimir putin would "win every day" until the US House of Representatives passes a new aid package for Ukraine.