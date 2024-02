Putin wins every day that Ukraine does not receive US aid - Biden's adviser

Russian dictator vladimir putin is "winning every day" until the US House of Representatives passes a new aid package for Ukraine.

This was stated by Joe Biden's adviser on national security, Jake Sullivan, The Guardian writes.

Ahead of a busy week in Washington that could end in a government shutdown, Sullivan said "the reality is that putin is winning every day that Ukraine doesn't get the resources it needs and Ukraine suffers."

Sullivan pointed to a "strong bipartisan majority in the House of Representatives" that is ready to pass an aid package for Ukraine "if it is brought up for consideration."

The Democratic-controlled Senate has already approved a USD 95 billion aid package for Ukraine and other US allies, including Israel.

But in the House of Representatives, Republican Speaker Mike Johnson is under pressure from the pro-Trump far-right in his party, who do not want to bring the package to a vote.

"History is watching whether Speaker Johnson will bring the bill (of Senate on foreign aid) to a vote," Sullivan said.

"If he does that, it (the project) will go through and Ukraine will get what it needs to succeed. If not, we won't be able to give Ukraine the tools it needs to stand up to russia, and putin will be the main beneficiary this," Joe Biden's adviser added.

It will be recalled that earlier Sullivan said that Ukraine can still win if it receives the appropriate tools.