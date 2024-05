Share:













The Verkhovna Rada introduced initial combined military training.

A total of 297 MPs voted for the bill 11092 with the minimum required 226.

MP from the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News reports.

Initial combined military training is introduced instead of pre-conscription training.

According to the bill, the initial military training of Ukrainian citizens is carried out with the aim of forming citizens' primary combined military knowledge and special competences in defense awareness, familiarizing citizens with the place and role of a citizen in connection with awareness of their constitutional duty to protect the Motherland, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Initial combined military training is implemented at the third level of general secondary education and is conducted in institutions of general secondary, professional (vocational-technical), vocational higher education, which have a license to carry out educational activities at the appropriate level of general secondary education, by teaching the subject "Defense of Ukraine" and implementation of measures aimed at military and patriotic education.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Yehor Cherniev, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, believes that all men should undergo basic military training, including MPs.